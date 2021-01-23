Wintry weather holds off until Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A late weekend storm system will bring some wind, clouds, and eventually, rain and snow chances. Messy weather is likely by the end of the weekend and could have a big impact on road conditions for early Monday travel.

Although some drizzle is possible in spots, much of the area should be dry this afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s (mainly in the west). Drizzle and fog will set in for tonight. Much of Sunday will have some damp or wet weather for central and eastern Kansas. Highs will be turning colder on Sunday with temperatures falling into the 30s by Monday.

Snow chances increase by Sunday night and early Monday, but south central Kansas will be getting mostly rain. Heaviest snow is expected across central and north central Kansas where amounts could exceed 5 inches in spots. For Wichita rain will transition to light snow through midday. Another weak weather system moves through Tuesday then we are dry weather settles in through the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Patchy drizzle possible, otherwise cloudy; breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 45.

Tonight: Cloudy; drizzle and fog. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with off/on drizzle. Wind: N 5-15. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; scattered showers and light rain, maybe a light wintry mix. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 32.

Mon: High: 36 AM rain, turning to a light rain/snow mix.

Tue: High: 35 Low: 25 Cloudy; light freezing drizzle into the night.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 28 Cloudy start, then partly cloudy through the afternoon.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy: breezy.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 32 Partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 34 Becoming mostly cloudy; windy. Chance of showers by afternoon.

