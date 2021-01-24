Advertisement

A Kansas City dog finds its way back home after missing since New Year’s Eve

Missing dog reunited with family
Missing dog reunited with family(Kansas Humane Society)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A Kansas City dog is reunited with its owners after a search that started on New Year’s Eve.

The dog, Riley, was found by a good samaritan who passed the dog over to someone who claimed to know where her owners lived. Yet, Riley never made it back home.

Riley’s family was devastated. The thirteen-year-old dog had been with the family since she was a puppy.

She ended up at the Wichita Animal Shelter where she was set to be put up for adoption, and her pictures were shared on social media. Riley’s family saw the Kansas Humane Society’s post and was able to bring her home.

