A teen fighting cancer wants to tell Mahomes ‘thank you’

Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sophia Linenberger has been in remission fighting Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

After giving a yellow wristband to Patrick Mahomes at a gala, he has worn it every game since.

With Linenberger’s relapse last August, the past few months have been especially tough. But she has a lot of support.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has gifted her a camper, so she could travel safely during the pandemic.

But watching the Chiefs every Sunday, and seeing her bracelet on Mahomes’ wrist, has helped her get through it. She want’s to tell Mahomes ‘thank you’.

“I’m so excited he still wears my wristband and supports me, and when I’m going through chemo and stuff on the weekends towards the end of my chemo and it gets really hard, just seeing him play inspires me,” Linenberger said.

