Chiefs have Edwards-Helaire, no Bell, Watkins vs Bills

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have Clyde Edwards-Helaire but are missing fellow running back Le’Veon Bell and veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins for their AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire has been out since mid-December, when the 32nd overall draft pick sustained a high-ankle sprain in a game in New Orleans.

Edwards-Helaire returned to practice for a single day before he was inactive in last week’s divisional-round win over the Browns, but he looked good this week in practice and was active for the Bills.

The Bills have defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Gabriel Davis available against Kansas City. Butler had been questionable with a quadriceps injury and Davis had been questionable with an ankle injury.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

