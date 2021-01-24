Father and son restaurant co-founders die three months apart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A father and son duo, founders of a Wichita restaurant chain that brought Cajun cuisine to the Midwest; have both died just three months apart. Now the third generation is stepping up to run this family business.

New owner of Da’ Chicken Shak Gabe Granger said, “My whole family, for 140 years we’ve all been cooks, that’s what my family does.”

Following his grandfather Chris Granger’s death on Friday, Gabe Granger is now the new owner of Da’ Chicken Shak and Da’ Cajun Shak.

With four total restaurants, the Grangers moved from Louisiana in 1992 and introduced the Wichita community to Cajun and Creole cuisine.

“My dad, Tim Granger, wanted to open up our own restaurant. My grandfather was just 100 percent behind him and there for him any time he needed it,” said Granger.

After serving the community for 15 years and expanding his business, Tim died on October 31st, suffering a massive heart attack.

“We opened up a fourth one. That one was just a few days before opening when my father passed away on Halloween. So it was real tough doing that without him,” said Gabe Granger.

Just three months later, Tim’s dad and business partner Chris Granger died of heart complications as well.

“With my father’s passing, I strongly feel that caused a decline in my grandfather’s health who had had previous bypass surgeries and heart complications,” said Granger.

Gabe said with COVID-19 restrictions, he wasn’t able to see his grandfather before he died. But over the phone Gabe reassured him he will carry on the family restaurant legacy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.