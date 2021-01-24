Weather Alert: Snow takes over Sunday night into Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow will begin in southwestern Kansas Sunday evening and it will expand into the north central part of the state Monday morning.

Snow showers will start in western Kansas around 9-10 p.m. Sunday. Rain showers will be possible around the same time frame for the central and eastern part of the state. By early Monday morning (around 5-6 a.m.) showers will change into snow for north central Kansas, including Salina. We’ll keep the chance for snow for western and the north central part of the state into the afternoon. As the snow moves to the northeast, it will come to an end Monday evening. Some of this snow will be heavy, with around 1-4″ possible in Garden City, Dodge City, and Salina; 4-8″ for Hays; and higher totals for the extreme northern part of the state, right along the Nebraska state line.

For Wichita, this will mainly be rain. There’s a small window around 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where the rain could mix with some snow, but no accumulation is expected. Showers will end Monday afternoon.

There is another round coming on Tuesday. This will bring snow into western Kansas Tuesday afternoon and that will expand into central Kansas Tuesday evening. Snow showers will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning, especially for central and eastern Kansas. Snow will end Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 20s and 30s through Wednesday, but we’ll warm back into the 40s Thursday and the 50s by the end of the workweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers. Wind: NE/NW 10-20. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/NW 10-20. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 21.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an overnight wintry mix. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 33.

Wed: High: 32 Low: 23 Morning snow then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 18 Sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 41 Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening rain.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

