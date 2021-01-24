Winter Weather Alert: Winter Storm- Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A soupy start to the day with patchy drizzle and fog. Cloudy, cold and breezy through the afternoon. Highs will be falling or remain steady in the mid-30s to the lower 40s. By this evening, a winter storm begins to impact Kansas, as snow will begin to move into southwestern Kansas with rain for the central part of the state.

Snow will take over most of the western half of the state tonight. This winter weather system will move into north central Kansas Monday morning, but rain will continue for Wichita and the rest of south central Kansas through the start of the day. This could change into a light rain/snow mix in Wichita late in the morning, but it won’t last long. Snow will move to the north, through northern Kansas through most of the day on Monday, ending Monday evening.

The main impact area will be northern and western Kansas, where Russell, Concordia and Hays could receive around 5-10 inches of snow (possibly close to a foot locally). The totals decrease as you move to the south.

Another round of winter weather will be possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, this system looks weak and should produce light snowfall amounts compared to snow totals we see with Monday’s storm system. Expect more updates tonight from meteorologist Sarah Fletcher and Monday morning from meteorologist Jake Dunne.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with off/on drizzle. Wind: N 5-15. High: 42.

Tonight: Cloudy with overnight rain likely. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 34.

Monday: Scattered showers through midday, possibly mixed with snow before ending (No accumulation in Wichita). Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 39.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 24.

Tue: High: 36 Cloudy; light snow and flurries possible overnight.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 24 Early morning flurries, then decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 31 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy and breezy, chance of showers.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

