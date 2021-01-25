Advertisement

5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say five people, including a pregnant woman, have been shot to death inside a home in the city.

The fatal shootings were discovered after officers found a male juvenile with gunshot wounds about 4 a.m. on the city’s near northeast side.

Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers then received information that led them to a nearby home where they found five adults dead inside. He says one of the five victims was a pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, where both she and the unborn child died.

Police say the juvenile found with gunshot wounds is expected to survive and was wounded in the shootings.

No suspects were in custody Sunday evening.

