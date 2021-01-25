Advertisement

Another snow chance Tuesday

Accumulations will be very light but some roads will remain slick
More snow is expected on Tuesday.
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that another round of snow is headed into Kansas on Tuesday, but it should remain rather light as it passes through our area. Temperatures will be colder and for much of the state, it will be the coldest so far this winter.

Tuesday will start off with lows in the single digits in northern Kansas to low 20s in the south. We shouldn’t expect it to warm up much, with highs only in the teens and 20s. Chances for light snow will spread in from the southwest throughout the day, and most of the accumulations through Tuesday night will be less than two inches.

Clouds begin to depart on Wednesday as much of the Plains begins to warm up. Highs will be back above freezing midweek and continue to warm for Thursday and Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, colder. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy; late afternoon light snow. Wind: N 5-15. High: 30.

Tomorrow night: Light snow (trace - 1″). Wind: N 5-15. Low: 19.

Wed: High: 31 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 16 Mostly sunny; breezy by afternoon.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 41 Mostly cloudy; PM showers. Windy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 31 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 28 Sunny and warmer.

