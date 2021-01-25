Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LV with 38-24 win over Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl for the second-straight year.

The reigning Super Bowl champs punched their ticket to Tampa Sunday with a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

After the Bills jumped out to a 9-0 start, Kansas City scored 21 unanswered in the second quarter to take a 21-12 lead at halftime. A Travis Kelce touchdown with 3:34 remaining in the third gave KC a 16-point lead entering the final quarter.

Patrick Mahomes connected to Kelce again in the fourth to put the Chiefs ahead 38-15 with 7:36 remaining.

Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie scored with just over four minutes to go to bring the Bills within 17. Tyler Bass followed with a 51-yard field goal to cut the Chiefs’ lead to two possessions with 3:14 left in the game, but the Chiefs offense would hold on to keep the lead and win 38-24.

The Chiefs will play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The Bucs beat the Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship to advance to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

The Buccaneers will be the first-ever team to play the Super Bowl at home, with the game being held at Raymond James Stadium.

The game will be a Week 12 rematch. The Chiefs won the last match-up between the two teams, 27-24 in Tampa on Nov. 29, 2020.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 exclusively on WIBW.

