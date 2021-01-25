Advertisement

Chiefs success this season helps local businesses stay afloat

Chiefs fan coming out for the big games
Chiefs fan coming out for the big games(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the third season in a row, Chiefs fans watched their team play in the AFC Championship.

Fans have been excited to watch the Chiefs play, saying their success this season gave them something to look forward to in a difficult year.

The Chiefs success has also helped local businesses. Chicken N Pickle manager Kelsey Rockett said even through the pandemic, turnout for Chiefs games has been about the same as last year.

“We have only been down a little verse last year which is incredible considering the pandemic and everything else going on, so that’s been interesting to see that we still have consistent turnout,” Rockett said.

