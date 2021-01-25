Advertisement

Kansas COVID-19 cases continue to decrease

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas saw another decrease in the amount of COVID-19 cases Monday.

Since Friday, the state added 2,602 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest increase the state has seen since October.

The state also reported 24 new deaths and 76 hospitalizations since Friday.

The percentage of Kansans that have been vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to steadily climb. According to the state’s dashboard, 4.5% of Kansans have been vaccinated, and 61% of doses distributed by the state have been administered.

