Advertisement

Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19

Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19(eyJpdiI6IjhMVUhyMUdtUGxKbitiVVR2eGFkeFE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoieGd5clZyU283bzVsR1JacnlvZERhSTJzT0JwRk4yZUxKRnR3OFJ3MThvNjVHT3pKNllJbncxZHZpV040cElITSIsIm1hYyI6IjAzNmU2M2E1YjQxYWVmMmM2YmQzYTExYTJiYzNjYjQ5ODM0MDAxZGYyMWEyODVlYjExODIyNWQzY2RhNzAwN2YifQ==)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Kansas football community are mourning the loss of a community college coach.

Aaron Flores was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dec. On Jan. 3, days after Flores turned 50, he was put on a ventilator. He later died of COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

That diagnosis comes nearly three years after Flores received a double lung transplant. His family says he battled a rare and severe lung disease for more than a decade. Friends and family say his legacy and memory will live on.

If you would like to help this family you can donate to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Alert Day: Winter Storm Monday
Winter Weather Alert: Winter Storm- Monday
Da' Cajun Shak owners, Tim and Chris Granger, die just three months apart.
Father and son restaurant co-founders die three months apart
Winter weather will move into Kansas on Monday.
Weather Alert: Snow Monday morning
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL to begin paying additional federal unemployment benefits Friday
Late weekend storm will bring some messy weather.
WEATHER ALERT: Late weekend storm will bring messy weather

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown...
Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LV with 38-24 win over Bills
A pediatric nurse receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, on the first day of...
Vaccine appointments for age 83 and older being rescheduled
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston...
Chiefs have Edwards-Helaire, no Bell, Watkins vs Bills
Snow will begin in southwestern Kansas Sunday evening and it will expand into the north central...
Weather Alert: Snow takes over Sunday night into Monday