Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the Kansas football community are mourning the loss of a community college coach.

Aaron Flores was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dec. On Jan. 3, days after Flores turned 50, he was put on a ventilator. He later died of COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

That diagnosis comes nearly three years after Flores received a double lung transplant. His family says he battled a rare and severe lung disease for more than a decade. Friends and family say his legacy and memory will live on.

If you would like to help this family you can donate to their GoFundMe.

