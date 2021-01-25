Singer Trey Songz arrested after altercation with police at Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Kansas City, Mo. police arrested R&B singer Trey Songz on Sunday during the AFC Championship game.

KCPD tells TMZ officers confronted the singer and his crew after security guards failed to get them to put on masks. Fans complained he wasn’t following COVID-19 protocols and other rules that are now apart of Arrowhead Stadium’s code of conduct.

TMZ posted cell phone video of the incident on its site. It shows the officer trying to get Trey out of his seat. During the altercation, Trey appears to punch the officer in the face then stands up and puts him in a headlock. Trey can be seen dragging the officer while others attempt to drag him out of the stands. Trey eventually ends up back in a seat and the officer is freed. Jackson County, Mo. sheriff’s deputies can then be seen pulling Trey’s arms behind his back and detaining him. They stand him up and place his hood over his head before escorting him out of the stadium.

Officers arrested Trey for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer, according to TMZ. He has since been released from custody. Jackson County authorities said an investigation continues and no charges have been filed.

One source tells TMZ, the singer believes the officer “had it in for him” long before the altercation and was immediately aggressive when he approached Trey. Another source sided with police and said Trey and the people he was with were not wearing masks and refused to put them on.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.