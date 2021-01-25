Advertisement

Vaccine appointments for age 83 and older being rescheduled

A pediatric nurse receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, on the first day of vaccinations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)(Christian Chavez | AP)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – For safety, due to predicted rain and wind, the Sedgwick County Health Department will not vaccinate people aged 83 and older on Monday, January 25.

Residents in this category with Monday appointments will be contacted to reschedule their appointment for Tuesday, January 26, or a later date. The Health Department still plans to vaccinate health care associated workers with appointments on Monday.

The County will not schedule more appointments than available.

