Virtual town hall on food deserts in Wichita Monday night

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A virtual town hall will be held on food deserts in Wichita Monday.

The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple, Durell Gilmore of Kansas Appleseed, and Tammie Krier of City of Wichita’s Food System Master Plan will be in attendance.

The event will focus on food deserts in District 1 and District 3.

You can register for the listening session here. More details about the event can be found on Facebook.

