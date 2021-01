Week of January 25: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Saw Operator (2nd Shift) | Sunshine Metals | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11372916 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: 3rd Shift Saw Operator, 2nd Shift CNC Operator and Production Planner

TUESDAY: Coordinate Measuring Machine Operator (CMM Operator) | Center Industries Corporation - CIC | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11379125

WEDNESDAY: Construction Laborer | Klaver Construction (part of Wildcat Construction) | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11379407 | Also available on KansasWorks.com under Wildcat Construction include Concrete Finisher, Pipe Layer and Construction Laborer | Wildcat Construction is also participating in the KansasWorks Statewide Virtual Job Fair from Jan. 26-28. Find details at workforce-ks.com.

THURSDAY: Network Administrator/Jack of All Trades (Direct Hire) | Top Notch Personnel | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11379113 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: many additional temp and temp to hire positions including office assistants, manufacturing technicians, forklift operator, inventory clerk | TopNotch Personnel is also participating in the KansasWorks Statewide Virtual Job Fair from Jan. 26-28. Find details at workforce-ks.com.

FRIDAY: Occupational Therapist - Home Health | Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11341359 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: many additional health care related positions including nursing, imaging, medical office staff

