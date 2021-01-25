Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools to maintain current spectator policy

Dec 4, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a City League game between East and Southeast...
Dec 4, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a City League game between East and Southeast ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district will continue its policy of only allowing two spectators per participant. USD 259 said Monday the only exceptions will include bowling and swimming where space is more limited.

Last week, the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) approved up to four spectators per participant beginning Jan. 29 through the end of the winter season.

Wichita Public Schools said beginning Friday, it will extend admission to parents, guardians, siblings or friends of the family.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Alert Day: Winter Storm Monday
Winter Weather Alert: Winter Storm- Monday
Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Community rallies support after a Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Da' Cajun Shak owners, Tim and Chris Granger, die just three months apart.
Father and son restaurant co-founders die three months apart
Winter weather will move into Kansas on Monday.
Weather Alert: Snow Monday morning
Sophia Linenberger
A teen fighting cancer wants to tell Mahomes ‘thank you’

Latest News

Derby family attends AFC Championship with help of Chiefs player, college friend
Derby family attends AFC Championship with help of Chiefs player, college friend
Derby family attends AFC Championship with help of Chiefs player, college friend
Derby assistant football coach attends AFC Championship game with player's help
Mizzou beat Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena.
Wichita State men’s basketball game against Cincinnati postponed
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown...
Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LV with 38-24 win over Bills