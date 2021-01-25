Wichita Public Schools to maintain current spectator policy
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district will continue its policy of only allowing two spectators per participant. USD 259 said Monday the only exceptions will include bowling and swimming where space is more limited.
Last week, the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) approved up to four spectators per participant beginning Jan. 29 through the end of the winter season.
Wichita Public Schools said beginning Friday, it will extend admission to parents, guardians, siblings or friends of the family.
