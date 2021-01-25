Wichita State men’s basketball game against Cincinnati postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State has to postpone yet another game due to COVID-19 this season.

The men’s basketball team will not face Cincinnati this Wednesday due to contact tracing and player availability at Cincinnati, according to the American Athletic Conference.

A rescheduled date has yet to be decided. This is the fourth conference game that’s been postponed for the Shockers.

The Shockers will face UCF on Sunday at home.

