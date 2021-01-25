Advertisement

Wichita State men’s basketball game against Cincinnati postponed

Mizzou beat Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena.
Mizzou beat Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena.(WSU Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State has to postpone yet another game due to COVID-19 this season.

The men’s basketball team will not face Cincinnati this Wednesday due to contact tracing and player availability at Cincinnati, according to the American Athletic Conference.

A rescheduled date has yet to be decided. This is the fourth conference game that’s been postponed for the Shockers.

The Shockers will face UCF on Sunday at home.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Alert Day: Winter Storm Monday
Winter Weather Alert: Winter Storm- Monday
Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Community rallies support after a Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Da' Cajun Shak owners, Tim and Chris Granger, die just three months apart.
Father and son restaurant co-founders die three months apart
Winter weather will move into Kansas on Monday.
Weather Alert: Snow Monday morning
Sophia Linenberger
A teen fighting cancer wants to tell Mahomes ‘thank you’

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown...
Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LV with 38-24 win over Bills
Sophia Linenberger
A teen fighting cancer wants to tell Mahomes ‘thank you’
Fans watch from the stands during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game...
Different look for game day not diminishing excitement for Chiefs fans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of...
Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol