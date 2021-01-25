Wichita State presidential search chair: New president could be announced by summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State could meet its new president by the summer, according to the chair of the presidential search committee.

Dan Peare, the chair of the committee and Wichita lawyer, said the committee will forward three to five candidates to the Kansas Board or Regents by May. Between mid-March and May, the committee will interview 10-12 candidates in their closed search.

“We already have a handful of resumes,” Peare said.

“We’ll be looking at a lot of resumes, we believe.”

All interviews will be held over Zoom due to COVID-19.

At the last Kansas Board of Regent’s meeting, the board approved the presidential search profile.

Peare said the last presidential profile, in the search that ultimately hired Jay Golden, was “too long and too much.”

The profile contains characteristics the committee is looking for in the new president; integrity, humility, and leadership, as well as someone who empowers others, according to Peare.

“[Someone to] listen to students, faculty, community leaders, fundraisers, and donors,” Peare said. “Do the best Wichita State can to educate students and empower students to make a living and go forward.”

The profile also outlines roles the president is expected to fill, such as taking direction from the board of regents and to focus on students.

“I’d like to hear more feedback on the profile,” Peare said. “If anyone is critical of that profile, it’s a marketing piece only.”

The presidential profile and job posting can be found on LinkedIn, as well as “in a very wide net of different publications,” Peare said.

“We’re trying to be as broad as possible.”

Peare also said the committee will consider looking at applicants from outside of higher-education, citing Kansas State University’s current president, Richard Meyers, a retired U.S. Air Force General, as an example.

Aside from the profile being posted in publications and online, Peare said he’s encouraged committee members to use their contacts to encourage others to apply.

Peare expects the job posting to be popular among those in higher-education.

“That will make it through that network very quickly.”

In a contract obtained by Eyewitness News, the university agreed to pay at least $65,000 for the president’s search to AGB Search. An additional $4,000 is earmarked for advertising.

