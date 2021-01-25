Advertisement

Wichita writers can submit short stories, poems for short story dispensers

One of the city's three short story dispensers is located at Reverie Coffee Roasters.
One of the city's three short story dispensers is located at Reverie Coffee Roasters.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Writers in the Wichita area can now submit their short stories to be placed in the Wichita Public Library’s short story dispensers.

To submit a story or poem, it must be an original work of no more than 8,000 characters and a work of fiction, or deal with historical or biographical topics “in a literary manner,” the city said.

A panel of Library staff members will review work that is submitted. Authors will not be paid for their work.

The short story dispensers are located at Reverie Coffee Roasters, Hunter Health Clinic, and Ablah Library at Wichita State.

To submit a story, you can visit wichita-public-library.short-edition.com.

