Winter weather leads to multiple slideoffs, crashes in central, western Kansas

Some Kansans woke up to half a foot of snow on Monday while others saw rain, sleet and some ice.

On Twitter, Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol said there were multiple calls of slide-offs and possible crashes west of Salina that had occurred in a matter of minutes. He warned that as temperatures dropped and ice increased, there would likely be more accidents as the storm moved east.

“So, please if you can, delay your travel, wear your seatbelt, increase your following distance and if you can, stay home. That’s the best thing. It’s warm and safe there,” Trooper Ben said in a video he then posted on Facebook. He also said anyone involved in a crash can call *47 and the Kansas Highway Patrol will respond.

Our KHP Troopers are becoming more active as temperatures drop.

In the Hays area, KHP Trooper Tod Hileman said crews were busy responding to slideoffs and people getting stuck in the snow. Storm Team 12 forecasted 6-12″ of snow for the area. School districts called off classes and several community centers closed in anticipation of the wintry weather.

For those still out traveling Hileman encouraged drivers to be cautious on the slick and snowpacked roads and allow the Kansas Department of Transporation (KDOT) to clear I-70 before they hit the road.

Kansas Department of Transportation doing their thing!

Drivers can stay ahead of the weather with Always On Storm Team 12 and check road conditions across the state at KanDrive.org.

