Advertisement

Winter weather leads to multiple slideoffs, crashes in central, western Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to stay home if they can after winter winter weather...
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to stay home if they can after winter winter weather has led to multiple slideoffs and crashes in central and western Kansas.(KanDrive.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - Some Kansans woke up to half a foot of snow on Monday while others saw rain, sleet and some ice.

On Twitter, Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol said there were multiple calls of slide-offs and possible crashes west of Salina that had occurred in a matter of minutes. He warned that as temperatures dropped and ice increased, there would likely be more accidents as the storm moved east.

“So, please if you can, delay your travel, wear your seatbelt, increase your following distance and if you can, stay home. That’s the best thing. It’s warm and safe there,” Trooper Ben said in a video he then posted on Facebook. He also said anyone involved in a crash can call *47 and the Kansas Highway Patrol will respond.

Our KHP Troopers are becoming more active as temperatures drop. Stay #weatherAware Always #BuckleUp #KSwx 🥶

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Monday, January 25, 2021

In the Hays area, KHP Trooper Tod Hileman said crews were busy responding to slideoffs and people getting stuck in the snow. Storm Team 12 forecasted 6-12″ of snow for the area. School districts called off classes and several community centers closed in anticipation of the wintry weather.

For those still out traveling Hileman encouraged drivers to be cautious on the slick and snowpacked roads and allow the Kansas Department of Transporation (KDOT) to clear I-70 before they hit the road.

Kansas Department of Transportation doing their thing! 😎 Once they clear the road off a little, it’s still going to be very slick so keep that in mind if you’re traveling. #KSwx

Posted by Trooper Tod KHP Hays, Kansas on Monday, January 25, 2021

Drivers can stay ahead of the weather with Always On Storm Team 12 and check road conditions across the state at KanDrive.org.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Alert Day: Winter Storm Monday
Winter Weather Alert: Winter Storm- Monday
Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Community rallies support after a Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Da' Cajun Shak owners, Tim and Chris Granger, die just three months apart.
Father and son restaurant co-founders die three months apart
Winter weather will move into Kansas on Monday.
Weather Alert: Snow Monday morning
Sophia Linenberger
A teen fighting cancer wants to tell Mahomes ‘thank you’

Latest News

Wichita State
Wichita State presidential search chair: New president could be announced by summer
Kansas COVID-19 cases continue to decrease
Mizzou beat Wichita State at Charles Koch Arena.
Wichita State men’s basketball game against Cincinnati postponed
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of January 25: Job of the Day