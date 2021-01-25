Work week starts with major winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a major winter storm is moving through the state. While the Wichita area will be wet with light to moderate rain through midday, most of Kansas will be white. Just west and north of the metro area, from Kingman to Harvey County, rain and freezing rain will transition to snow and up to an inch of accumulation is possible.

Along and northwest of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line, a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will turn to all snow by mid-morning and continue through early afternoon. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is expected followed by 2-4″ of snowfall.

Farther north and west, in places like Dodge City, Great Bend, and Concordia it will be all snow today ending this evening. Snowfall will be particularly heavy in this part of the state with 6-12″ of accumulation, though a few spots near the Nebraska line may see over a foot of snow.

A second, fast-moving storm system arrives on Tuesday. With colder air in place, this weather maker looks white and not wet. However, snowfall accumulation should stay on the light side. Up to an inch of snow is possible in the Wichita area while central and western Kansas may see an inch or two.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain through midday, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NE/NW 10-20. High: 40.

Tonight: Cloudy, colder. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; afternoon snow showers. Wind: N 10-15. High: 33.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered snow showers. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 23.

Wed: High: 32. Low: 16. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 43. Low: 30. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 41. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 56. Low: 31. Morning showers, then decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 28. Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.