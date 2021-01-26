Barton County COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Barton County will hold a drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday.

The county is anticipating receiving 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents 65-years and older and high-contact critical workers are eligible to be vaccinated at the clinic, located at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III Building.

The county said the clinic will begin at 1 p.m. and will likely end before 3 p.m. due to limited supply.

Residents are encouraged to visit bartoncounty.org to complete the vaccine consent form.

