Be at Super Bowl, even if you can’t afford a ticket

(KWCH) - Tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are selling for thousands of dollars. If that’s not in your budget this year, there’s still a way for you to be in the stands, for a fraction of the price.

The NFL is giving you the opportunity to be featured as a “Fan In The Stand Cutout.” For $100, you can upload your photo and send it to Super Bowl LV. Plus, the NFL will automatically enter you in a drawing to win two (2) tickets to attend Super Bowl LVI in person at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Two pairs of tickets will be given away. A portion of proceeds from the fan cutouts will be donated to local charities of your Club’s choosing.

After the game, you will also have the opportunity to find and tag yourself via a photo of the stadium and share on social media. A link will be sent to you post-game or you can visit www.nfl.com. The NFL says fan cutouts will only live within Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV. They will be disposed of responsibly in accordance with the NFL’s Environmental Program after the big game.

