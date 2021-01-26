Advertisement

Biden administration to boost vaccine supply next week

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Biden administration is giving states an approximately 17% boost in vaccine next week following complaints around the U.S. of shortages so severe that some vaccination sites had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people waiting for their first shot.

Detailed figures posted on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Tuesday showed that the government planned to make about 10.1 million first and second doses available next week, up from this week’s allotment of 8.6 million. The figures represent doses from both Pfizer and Moderna, the manufacturers of the two vaccines used in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Community rallies support after a Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Weather Alert Day: Winter Storm Monday
Winter Weather Alert: Winter Storm- Monday
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse...
Singer Trey Songz arrested after altercation with police at Chiefs game
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to stay home if they can after winter winter weather...
Winter weather leads to multiple slide-offs, crashes in central, western Kansas

Latest News

Harvey County
Harvey County partnership allowing residents 65 and older to start scheduling vaccinations
The NFL just announced 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, mostly from across the Tampa Bay...
Be at Super Bowl, even if you can’t afford a ticket
Shawnee Mission School District logo
Shawnee Mission district ditches Braves, Indians mascots
Barton County COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday