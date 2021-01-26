Boy earns money from drawings to help children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old Wichita boy sold his drawings to raise money for children. Inspired by his kindness, KWCH12 and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to give him a Helping Hand so he could help even more kids.

Ben Jobe was worried about children who did not have a coat to keep them warm, so he decided to sell his drawings to neighbors to raise some money.

Pictures are Ben’s outlet for expression. He has apraxia, a condition that impacts his speech.

“With apraxia, you know what you want to say, but it’s a motor planning issue, so he just wasn’t able to figure out the way to say it,” said his mom, Lacy Jobe.

Ben has come a long way, using pictures to help him during therapy. He still loves to draw.

Proud of her son, his mom posted on Facebook about what he was doing. People were touched and the donations came pouring in.

“It kind of turned from one little thing into a big deal,” said Jobe.

Ben ended up raising more than $1,000, which he donated to two Wichita organizations that help kids: Dear Neighbor Ministries and StepStone.

“I was amazed,” said Kim Lambertz, who serves as executive director of both organizations.

Dear Neighbor Ministries serves families in the Hilltop neighborhood, offering a food pantry and activities for kids.

“Hilltop is one of the most densely populated low-income areas in town, and we know that families in our neighborhood need lots of supports,” said Lambertz.

StepStone offers a safe place for domestic violence survivors. Lambertz said, at any given time, about 50 kids live in StepStone’s housing.

“When his mom told me what he was doing, I thought this was way cool. I mean, what a cool kid. And how lucky that they wanted to do it for us and for our kids?” said Lambertz.

We told Ben we wanted him to draw one more picture; he drew us several. KWCH12 and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers “bought” them from him for $1,200. That’s another $600 to each organization.

“They are a wonderful family and this is a wonderful kid doing great things,” said Lambertz.

The Jobes hope to make this a yearly tradition.

