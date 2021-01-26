Consumer Alert: Beware of counterfeit Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise, tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said fans celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl appearance need to take time to make sure they don’t fall for scams involving the sale of counterfeit Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise or tickets.

“We’re all proud of the Chiefs’ repeat trip to the Super Bowl and the opportunity to run it back,” Schmidt said. “But Kansans should keep up their guard against scammers looking to make a quick buck off the team’s success by selling fake merchandise or non-existent tickets falsely promising fans entry to the limited-capacity game.”

The Kansas attorney general offered advice for making a purchase related to the Super Bowl, making sure the merchandise you buy is authentic and that you’re not scammed into forking over thousands of dollars on fake tickets.

With merchandise, Schmidt said you should check the tag.

“All officially licensed NFL products will bear the league’s shield on the tag,” he said. “If the tag on the merchandise does not have the hologram shield, it may be counterfeit. A good indication of official merchandise includes where it is manufactured and the quality of the NFL logo on the item.”

If you have the means and access to attend this year’s big game in Tampa, the Chiefs have offered an NFL ticket exchange. StubHub and SeatGeek are examples Schmidt provided as examples of NFL-approved retailers to purchase tickets. Fans should remember that capacity in the stadium will be limited to 22,000 spectators and that a significant portion of those tickets is for specially-invited healthcare workers. When it comes to ticket purchases, fans need to be on alert about phone scams.

“Last year, during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, local officials reported receiving complaints of phone scams regarding game ticket purchases, with scammers using phone numbers that appear local with a 913 or 816 area code offering discounted tickets sold online,” Schmidt said. “Once the scammer receives the online payment for the tickets, they block the consumer’s phone number to prevent a call back when the tickets inevitably do not arrive. As a general rule, consumers should not answer the phone when it is an unrecognized number and never give personal information or make a payment over the phone or over an unverified website.”

With counterfeit merchandise, fans also need to be cautious with door-to-door and “pop-up stand” sales.

“Kansas law says that for any purchase of more than $25 made at your home, or any location that is not the seller’s permanent place of business or local address, consumers have three days after the purchase is made to cancel the transaction,” Schmidt said. “Kansas door-to-door statutes regulate these sales from, for example, “pop-up” sidewalk stands and tents in parking lots with Chiefs merchandise.”

Last year, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office was part of coordinated enforcement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Kansas Department of Revenue, and the Topeka Police Department against out-of-state pop-up sellers of counterfeit Chiefs merchandise.

“The actions resulted in enforcement actions being filed, including one that led to the banning of a Tennessee man from doing business in Kansas and $30,000 in civil penalties,” Schmidt said.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen for a Super Bowl-related scam should call their local police department or the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-432-2310. Consumers can also file complaints online at www.InYourCornerKansas.org.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.