Four people forced out of E Wichita home after fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.

It happened in the 600 block of North Pinecrest - near Central and Oliver.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the call just after 10 p.m. where crews found heavy smoke from a fire in a back bedroom of the house. They quickly put it out.

Everyone in the home made it out safely on their own and the Red Cross is now helping them with temporary housing.

The fire caused $40,000 in damage.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.