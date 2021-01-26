Advertisement

Four people forced out of E Wichita home after fire

A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.
A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.

It happened in the 600 block of North Pinecrest - near Central and Oliver.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the call just after 10 p.m. where crews found heavy smoke from a fire in a back bedroom of the house. They quickly put it out.

Everyone in the home made it out safely on their own and the Red Cross is now helping them with temporary housing.

The fire caused $40,000 in damage.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Community rallies support after a Kansas football coach dies of COVID-19
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Weather Alert Day: Winter Storm Monday
Winter Weather Alert: Winter Storm- Monday
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse...
Singer Trey Songz arrested after altercation with police at Chiefs game
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking people to stay home if they can after winter winter weather...
Winter weather leads to multiple slide-offs, crashes in central, western Kansas

Latest News

generic
Impact Bank customers may have had personal information exposed in 3rd party cyber attack
KC vs. Tampa Bay
Super Bowl buildup, atmosphere altered by COVID-19
The NFL just announced 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, mostly from across the Tampa Bay...
Super Bowl buildup, atmosphere altered by COVID-19
Ben Jobe makes drawings to raise money for Wichita-area children in need
Helping Hand: Boy earns money from drawings to help children