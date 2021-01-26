Harvey County partnership allowing residents 65 and older to start scheduling vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A partnership between the Harvey County Health Department and Health Ministries is allowing residents 65 and older to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The organizations will operate a local call center to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those in the 65-and-older demographic,” Harvey County said in a news release announcing the partnership.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 28), Harvey County said residents can call 316-836 to begin the process of scheduling their vaccination. The county said “the call center will schedule appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine point of dispensing (POD) to be held Thursday, Feb. 4.” Vaccinations at the POD will be by appointment only, the county said.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work together to coordinate vaccine delivery to an important, at-risk demographic,” said Health Ministries CEO Matt Schmidt. “These vaccinations are an important step toward protecting the health of our senior citizens in Harvey County.”

After the appointments for Feb. 4 have been filled, Harvey County said residents who are 65 and older can still reach the call center to get onto a waiting list for the vaccine.

“Health representatives will call individuals on the waiting list to schedule future appointments as additional vaccine becomes available,” the county said.

For the immediate future, the call center will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Harvey County said this week, its health department anticipates receiving 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The county said 300 doses will be directed to those who are 65 and older and 100 doses will be directed to continue vaccinations for law enforcement, first responders, and teachers.

“The State’s Phase Two COVID-19 Vaccination Plan encompasses a large population. Right now, our focus is on life safety professionals and vulnerable populations,” said Health Department Director Lynnette Redington. “Every vaccination is monumental in fighting COVID-19.”

