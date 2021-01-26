Impact Bank customers may have had personal information exposed in 3rd party cyber attack

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Some customers personal information may have been breached through a third party utilized by Impact Bank in Wellington.

On Oct. 22, the bank’s electronic account administration software, American Bank Systems, was a target of a cyber crime attack. After the attack, ABS found that some customer’s information at Impact Bank were accessed or acquired by whoever carried out the attack, exposing people’s personal information.

That information may include customers’ name, address, bank account name and account number, and Social Security number or tax identification number. No credit card or debit card numbers were included in the accessed information.

ABS is offering identity theft monitoring and restoration through TransUnion for free to those affected by the incident.

If you believe you have been affected by this attack, you can call (855) 914-4705 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays for more information.

