Light snow lingers into the night

Accumulations should be limited to just a few inches for most of the state
Light snow chances continue into the night.(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that light snow will continue to move east throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Accumulations should be very light with just a few inches in most spots. Slick spots will be a concern for overnight travel and early Wednesday morning.

Bitter wind chills are likely Wednesday morning with some spots dipping below zero, but actual low temperatures should be single digits and teens around the area. Morning clouds will gradually break up for some afternoon sun, but it will remain quite cold statewide. Light north winds will continue.

As the wind switches back to the south on Thursday, afternoon temperatures will be climbing. Highs will be a mix of 30s and 40s with sunshine around the state. It will be even less cold come Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Look for the wind to ramp up for the second half of the week.

Another storm will arrive on Saturday, but this will be a rain chance for central and eastern Kansas. It should move out by Saturday evening.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Light snow; trace to 1″. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. High: 29.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 16.

Thu: High: 43 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 30 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 44 Cloudy; showers and some rumbles of thunder.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 31 Becoming mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 27 Increasing clouds.

