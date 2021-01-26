Advertisement

Rep. Tracey Mann selected to serve on House Ag Committee

Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)
Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)(WIBW)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. House Representative Tracey Mann, R-Kansas, on Monday (Jan. 25), confirmed he’s been selected to serve on the House Agriculture Committee. This is an important role for the representative of Kansas’ First Congressional District. The “Big First” is one of the most rural districts in the country in which many livelihoods are centered around farming and ranching.

“With 60,000 farms in Kansas, agriculture dominates our economy and is crucial to our way of life. The Big First is made up of farmers, ranchers, feedlot managers, nutritionists, ethanol producers, ag lenders, and agribusiness owners who feed, fuel, and clothe the world,” Mann said.

The congressman, in the early stages of his first term in office, said, “it is vital to advocate for agriculture and rural America.”

“As Congress becomes increasingly more urban, the distance from farm to fork has never been greater,” Mann said.

In his work on the House Ag Committee, Mann said he will focus on three priorities: protecting and strengthening crop insurance, stopping regulatory and administrative overreach, and increasing trade.

“For a farm kid like me, serving on the House Agriculture Committee is an incredible honor. I promise to work hard to advocate for agriculture and our conservative Kansas Values,” said the congressman who grew up on a farm near Quinter.

