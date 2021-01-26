Signup for vaccine differs by county in Phase 2 of distribution plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re included in Phase 2 of Kansas’ vaccine distribution plan, signing up to get it will look different, depending on which county you live in.

In Saline County, Ann Jung was among those who received her first shot of the vaccine on Tuesday (Jan. 26) after scheduling her appointment through the county’s health department online. She had to be quick before all the available spots were taken. She said the COVID-19 vaccine is a shot of hope.

“I have chronic bronchitis, so the last thing I need is COVID. I’m excited and thankful,” Jung said.

All 900 spots available for Tuesday filled up within 30 minutes.

“They show up here (and) get their vaccine. They’re also setting up their second appointments for round-two shots,” said Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller.

Tiller said when more doses become available, the county will reopen registration to allow for more people to schedule appointments. Other counties are taking a different approach to get the COVID-19 vaccine out. In Reno County, for example, residents must pre-register, and then the county will contact them to schedule their appointment. In Barton County, there are drive-through clinics that are first-come, first-served. One of those clinics is set for Wednesday at the county fairgrounds.

Barton County Health Director Karen Winkelman said the county is looking at other options like online scheduling, for now, the drive-through clinics are the fastest way to get the COVID-19 vaccine into people’s arms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.