State of Kansas addresses COVID-19 vaccine discrepancies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers on Tuesday (Jan. 26) continued to ask questions of Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) concerning why the data from the state and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) doesn’t match up when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Kansas, particularly the number of doses distributed. The state’s data page shows that Kansas is on track the tithe national average, while federal data has Kansas bringing up the rear. KDHE officials are working to explain that disparity.

“There is a major disconnect with what you’re telling us and what we’re hearing back from our counties,” Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, told KDHE Secretary Dr. Norman during a joint hearing of Kansas senators and representatives, trying to understand the situation with the state’s vaccine rollout.

The major issue deals with data.

“Help us understand where CDC is wrong and your numbers are accurate,” Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena, said.

Dr. Norman said part of the issue is the use of different reporting programs to track vaccines distributed and dispensed on the state versus federal level. He said the difference is in the systems used to trace the data at the state versus federal level. The biggest difference in data reporting is on doses distributed. On Tuesday, the CDC reported that Kansas has received closer to 350,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with the state reporting about 255,000. A KDHE staffer said that’s because the federally-managed vaccination program for long-term care facilities is being tracked by the feds, but not in the state’s system.

“...Direct shipment to long-term care that the state doesn’t really process or have our hands on this in the state,” Dr. Norman explained.

Dr. Norman said currently, more than 60 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine doses that Kansas has received have been administered. He said when more vaccine comes to the state, it won’t just be local health departments giving doses. There will also be other medical providers, along with community and national chain pharmacies.

But some state lawmakers said more needs to be done to make the vaccine effort successful in Kansas.

“...State government, federal government, and then local government, what we didn’t expect was the lack of communication between those entities and the other entities in which the vaccine was being delivered to,” Rep. Landwehr said.

