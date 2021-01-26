Tame Tuesday morning turns snowy tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a very cold, but otherwise tame Tuesday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens feel even colder. Get ready for below zero wind chills across northern/western Kansas on your way out the door.

A second, fast-moving storm system will arrive later today. With colder air in place, this weather maker looks white and not wet. However, snowfall accumulation should stay on the light side. Up to an inch of snow is possible in the Wichita area while central and western Kansas may see an inch or two.

Roads should be okay through this afternoon, but some slippery spots are possible this evening and tonight. Otherwise, the weather worry will remain the cold temperatures and the even colder wind chills into Wednesday morning.

The sun returns on Wednesday, but we will have to wait until Thursday and Friday for warmer temperatures. Highs climbing well into the 50s should erase most of the snowpack across the state by this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; afternoon snow showers. Wind: N 5-15. High: 32.

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. High: 31.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 16.

Thu: High: 43. Low: 30. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 41. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 56. Low: 31. Mostly cloudy, windy; scattered showers.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 28. Mostly sunny, continued windy.

Mon: High: 53. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

