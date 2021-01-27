Advertisement

2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A reported hostage situation at a Texas doctor’s office has ended with two people dead, authorities said.

A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building in Austin, police said. Some residents nearby were evacuated as police responded and others were asked to stay inside their homes.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said: “I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.”

Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.

No additional details were released Tuesday night. Police said additional information was expected to be released Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.
Four people forced out of E Wichita home after fire
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
generic
Impact Bank customers may have had personal information exposed in 3rd party cyber attack
An otherwise tame Tuesday will turn into some snow later today says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Tame Tuesday morning turns snowy tonight
A house fire near Harry and Market may impact drop-off at Harry Street Elementary and Hamilton...
Wichita Fire battling house fire near Harry Street Elementary

Latest News

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL website maintenance may cause payment delays
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing