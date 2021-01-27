Advertisement

4U: Boy aspiring to become police officer makes special connection with WPD

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita boy recently had a day he’s never likely to forget, thanks to a group of Wichita police officers. Recently, the officers were eating at the Village Inn restaurant after their shift. That’s when Corbin Sullivan, a Wichita sixth-grader, recognized their uniforms and made his way to their table to thank the officers for their service.

As the officers were leaving, they gave Sullivan a WPD patch and took a picture with him. The officers later met with Sullivan at Patrol West, gave him a tour of the station, and showed him a police car.

“I got to see the people I want to be someday,” he said. “it was amazing because they were so nice.”

The Wichita Police Department said it’s appreciative of the support that Sullivan and his mother showed the officers.

