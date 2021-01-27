5% of Kansans have been vaccinated, cases increase by over 3,000 since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five percent of Kansans have been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment dashboard.

The state has also distributed more doses, with the total at 392,675. About 45% of those have been administered so far.

While Kansans continue to get vaccinated, the state reported an additional 3,262 new cases since Monday, as well as 96 deaths, and 151 new hospitalizations.

Maize South High School was named as one of five active clusters in the Wichita area. The school has seen five cases of COVID-19 since last week.

Last week, the Wichita Thunder hockey team was named as a cluster with six active cases. That number increased to eight this week. The team’s general manager said last week that no fans have been infected and there has been no direct contact between the team and fans.

Spirit Aerosystems was also named as a cluster last week with six cases. Their case count increase to 11 in the state’s latest update.

Gov. Laura Kelly will give an update at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

