Traffic clearing after abandoned car causes problems on NB 235 near Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update, 8:30 a.m.: Traffic is now clearing after an abandoned car was causing issues at NB 235 near Broadway.

An abandoned car is causing a traffic snarl on northbound 235 near Broadway (as of 8 a.m.).

Traffic is backed up to K-96. That area is under construction and some lanes are already blocked.

Plan for additional time in your commute or use an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.