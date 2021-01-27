Advertisement

Apple: iPhone, iPad users should update operating systems to fix security bugs

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating...
People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is urging customers to promptly update their operating systems to fix major security flaws that may have been exploited by hackers.

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out Tuesday as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.

The tech giant has not shared many specifics about the exact flaws, but on its website, the company acknowledges that hackers may have “actively exploited” three security bugs. The issue is a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable.

The exploits were reported by “an anonymous researcher,” according to the website.

The new operating software also includes fixes for keyboard lag and allows smaller QR codes to be read by the camera.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire forced four people out of their home in east Wichita.
Four people forced out of E Wichita home after fire
Wayne Shiflett, 38, was arrested and charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats and...
Disney ticket booker alerts police to domestic violence victim; boyfriend arrested
generic
Impact Bank customers may have had personal information exposed in 3rd party cyber attack
An otherwise tame Tuesday will turn into some snow later today says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.
Tame Tuesday morning turns snowy tonight
A house fire near Harry and Market may impact drop-off at Harry Street Elementary and Hamilton...
Wichita Fire battling house fire near Harry Street Elementary

Latest News

The Obama-era health care law covers more than 23 million people through a mix of subsidized...
Biden to reopen ‘Obamacare’ markets for COVID-19 relief
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo...
Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension
Cindy Mueller, left, lost 54 pounds in order to donate a kidney to her best friend, Carol...
‘So blessed’: Woman donates kidney to best friend after helping her heal from son’s death
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Top scientists, public health experts return for COVID-19 virus briefings