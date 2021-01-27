Auto thefts up in Wichita by 70%

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Auto thefts are up 70 percent in Wichita for 2021. There have been 211 auto thefts in the 26 days of this year. That’s compared to 124 at the same time last year.

Thefts from vehicles are also up. Lt. Scott Brunow with the Wichita Police Department said there are a lot of reasons as to why this is, including COVID-19.

“People are wearing masks and I think we’ve seen a little bit of an increase just in larcenies overall because masks conceal identities. We’ve seen a little bit of repeat offenders mainly just due to Sedgwick County jail protocols and the da’s office and Sedgwick County courts,” said Lt. Brunow.

He said the department has also seen a few cars stolen just for catalytic converters alone. Police have also seen an increase in auto thefts where keys were left in the car or the car was left running with the keys in them. They remind you it only takes a matter of seconds for someone to jump inside and take off.

