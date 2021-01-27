Advertisement

Barton County administers 300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2 hours

By Grant DeMars
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - On Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 26) Barton County County received its shipment of 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Wednesday, it gave all of them out in two hours. The doses were administered in Barton County’s second drive-through clinic in the past week. In both organized efforts, Barton County said the process ran smoothly. On Tuesday, Barton County Health Director Karen Winkelman said the county is looking at other options like online scheduling, for now, the drive-through clinics are the fastest way to get the COVID-19 vaccine into people’s arms.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people in Barton County rolled down their car windows and rolled up their sleeves, eager to get their first shot of the COViD-19 vaccine.

“I’ve got a bunch of health problems, so does my wife. So we wanted to get protected as soon as we could,” said Barton County resident Leon Reichuver, first in line to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

Reichuver and his wife, Marylner said they waited in their car for eight hours to get the shot, arriving at the county fairgrounds in Great Bend at 5 a.m. That’s because the drive-through clinic is on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone included in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan.

Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock said the 300 doses administered in less than two hours Wednesday was the county’s entire shipment for the week.

“Our main goal all along has been to get as many vaccines to as many people as possible,” Hathcock said. “They don’t do any good sitting on a shelf.”

Still, 300 isn’t enough for everyone and the county on Wednesday had to turn people away.

“We’re working on setting up a scheduling program, but right now, this is the most expedient way to get the vaccine to people,” Hathcock said.

Hathcock said if you live in Barton County and are in Phase 2 of the vaccine distribution plan, you should keep an eye out for updates on the county’s website and Facebook page, and soon, its new scheduling system.

