COVID-19 precautions in place as restaurants, bars gear up for Super Bowl LV

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than two weeks remaining until the kickoff to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., Wichita restaurants and bars are preparing for one of their busiest Sundays. Like last year, there’s added buzz to this year’s big game with the Kansas City Chiefs among the final pair left standing in the NFL. Anticipating more people coming out to watch the Super Bowl, local establishments have COVID-19 precautions in mind as they gear up for the big day.

The current mask ordinance in Sedgwick County remains in effect at least until Feb. 6. That’s one day before Super Bowl Sunday. However, even if the order isn’t extended, many restaurants and bars in the area are complying with the order as part of the efforts to safely host watch parties.

“I’m a dad, I’m a parent. So my biggest thing is, you know, not to get my own family sick,” Wichita Brewing Company Manager Alex Evans said.

He said the key to his business’s success during the pandemic is for people to maintain social distance and to wear masks when they’re not at their table eating and drinking.

“We are doing this for a reason,” Evans said.

Wichita Brewing Company is one local restaurant where customers can see the added safety measures from spaced-out tables to digital menus and easy access to hand sanitizer.

For everyone, this year’s Super Bowl will look much different than last year. When the Chiefs broke through last year with their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, there weren’t requirements for social distancing or wearing masks. COVID-19 had not yet elevated to a pandemic. This year at Wichita Brewing Company, parties are capped at eight per table. The rules in place are there to keep the doors open, Evans said.

“We did go through the shutdown period. We have emerged from that after 2020. We are in 2021. Our heads are up and (we’re) looking forward to the future,” he said.

