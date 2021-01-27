Discussion of proposed ethics policy at Wichita City Hall gets heated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Discussion about a proposed ethics policy during a Wichita City Council workshop at City Hall got heated Tuesday, with Mayor Brandon Whipple and council member Jeff Blubaugh butting heads. Each accused the other of unethical behavior.

Wichita City Council members spent nearly four hours Tuesday afternoon, discussing a new ethics policy. That meeting ended in some fireworks between Whipple and Blubaugh. The proposed policy would put a limit on gifts to council members, and define conflicts of interest within City Hall. Council members also discussed political action committees and campaign finance rules. The heated exchange started when Wehippls accused Blubaugh of supporting former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, who was one of three Republican officials behind the false attack ad that accused Whipple of sexual harassment during the 2019 Wichita mayoral race.

Blubaugh then passed around printed-out social media memes and posts that he said were made by people who have worked on Whipple’s political campaigns. Those memes were critical of many GOP leaders, including O’Donnell, former Mayor Jeff Longwell and U.S. Senator Roger Marshall. Blubaugh claimed Whipple paid people to make the posts using his own political action committee. Whipple said that’s not true.

“If your team is behind this, the individuals that you pay, then you need to denounce this behavior,” Blubaugh said.

“You want me to denounce the first-amendment rights of other people using comedy?” Whipple responded.

After the meeting adjourned, Whipple tossed the printed-out posts over the plexiglass barrier separating him and Blubaugh. The city council on Tuesday did not take formal action on the proposed ethics policy.

