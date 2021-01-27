Advertisement

European aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN (AP) - Europe’s aviation safety agency says a modified version of the Boeing 737 Max, incorporating multiple safety upgrades, has been approved to resume flights in Europe, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide.

Changes mandated by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, or EASA, include a package of software upgrades, a reworking of the electrical system, maintenance checks, operations manual updates and new crew training.

“We have reached a significant milestone on a long road,” EASA executive director Patrick Ky said Wednesday.

