Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Leon police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued an order that on Friday (Jan. 29), flags be lowered at half-staff in the City of Leon in honor of former Leon Police Chief Jerry Farthing. Farthing died this month after a four-week battle against COVID-19. He was 63 years old.

“Chief Jerry Farthing served the people of Leon and Butler County well both as the leader of the Leon Police Department and as a volunteer firefighter in Cassoday,” Governor Kelly said. “He was a dedicated public servant and deeply involved in his community. I offer my condolences to Chief Farthing’s friends and family, and the Leon community, during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

