Gov. Kelly, Dr. Norman discuss statewide vaccination efforts, possible virus variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and Dr. Norman discussed statewide vaccination efforts and a possible virus variant that may have entered a state correctional facility.

Governor Kelly says the state is still ramping up its testing efforts. She said there were originally 35 testing sites provided by external partners and now 60 communities have signed up to provide even more testing sites. According to the Kansas Governor, testing is how healthcare providers are able to catch asymptomatic people and keep COVID-19 contained.

Gov. Kelly also said she realizes there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. She said she was encouraged by the Biden Administration’s announcement that it will begin boosting vaccines by around 17%.

According to Gov. Kelly, since Kansas began receiving vaccine shipments in December, the state has been notified of shipment details, which she says create a type of “weekly fire drill.” She said her administration will continue to prioritize transparency and communication with public health officials.

In an effort to improve transparency, Gov. Kelly said county-specific vaccine information can be found on the state’s new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. She said the dashboard can be found at KansasVaccine.gov. The dashboard takes into account multiple factors, like the population of priority groups, if vaccine sites are able to keep the vaccine frozen if necessary, how many residents a site can be vaccinated and the risk of illness or death in the community.

Gov. Kelly said she is trying to demystify the vaccine distribution process by continuing to build out the vaccine communication channel. She said her administration will continue to update the dashboard, but is also trying to add an interactive vaccine finder tool that will allow residents to see the closest vaccine provider as well as appointment information.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the federal government is responsible for allocating doses to states and the state is responsible for allocating doses to providers, as well as placing the dose order with the federal government. He said vaccines are shipped directly to local health departments, who then determine how to vaccinate the community.

Dr. Norman said there is a slow trickle of vaccines into Kansas, so he wanted to break down the vaccine journey. He said the manufacturer, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca, sends the vaccine to the distribution center, who then packages the vaccine doses with kits that include sanitary wipes and syringes and then they ship it to the administration sites who in turn use the kits to vaccinate patients.

According to Gov. Kelly, the State is set to receive 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 23,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine within the next week. She said while light at the end of the tunnel can be seen, there are still many months left of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Norman said the vaccine kits are especially important when it comes to the type of syringe used. He said five doses can be taken out of one bottle of the vaccine cocktail, but with a new syringe that includes more dead space, providers can get six doses out of one bottle.

According to Dr. Norman, a new strain of COVID-19 may already be present in Kansas. He said currently, the KDHE is using genome sequencing to identify variants of the virus, which spread faster and could be more severe. He said the state saw the number of inmates in the Winfield Correctional Facility that had been infected with COVID-19 drastically jump in a short amount of time. In response, he said the state wanted to know what was going on so it increased the number and capacity of its genomic sequencing, which will tell the KDHE what virus the variant came from and where it was originally found, such as the UK and South Africa. He said the state is still waiting to get results back from the Winfield facility genome sequences to see if there are any variants in the facility.

Jan. 27

