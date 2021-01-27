Gradually warming to finish off the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as the south winds return, temperatures will be going back up for much of the area. Snow will begin melting as highs return to the 40s and 50s in the coming days.

Look for some clouds early Thursday, but south winds will help to shove most of them away during the afternoon. Wind gusts to around 25 or 30 will be possible with highs only in the 30s over the snow covered areas, but warming to near 40 in southern Kansas. Look for a fair amount of sunshine during the afternoon.

More melting is likely Friday with a gusty south wind. Highs will return to the 40s and possibly near 50 (where there is no snow to melt), but again it will be breezy with a south wind.

The next storm is scheduled to arrive Saturday with chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. It will all be rain with this storm and once it moves away Saturday evening, drier weather is likely to return to finish off the weekend. Both days over the weekend will be a little windy for the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 41.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, not as cold. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 30.

Fri: High: 53 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 45 Cloudy; chance for showers and storms. Windy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 31 Partly cloudy and windy.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 24 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 29 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 37 Turning mostly cloudy; overnight showers.

