Haysville Public Schools to offer on-site COVD-19 testing for students, staff

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Haysville Public Schools is now offering COVID-19 tests for students with symptoms. They can be tested prior to dismissal with parent or guardian permission, the district announced on Facebook Wednesday.

The test will be provided at no cost to district students or staff, per the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The district is offering both the Binax-NOW COVID-19 Ag test, a 15-minute rapid test that detects protein fragments specific to the Coronavirus, and the Yale SalivaDirect, a PCR test that provides results in approximately 36 hours and detects RNA (or genetic material) that is specific to the virus and can detect the virus within days of infection, even those who have no symptoms.

Find more information on the testing now provided by USD 261 here: http://www.usd261.com/ReturnToLearn/testing.php

